Why This Investor Is Buying More Caterpillar Stock

byAdam Eckert
September 21, 2021 12:24 pm
Why This Investor Is Buying More Caterpillar Stock

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, tries to buy low and sell high and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) presents an opportunity to buy low, she said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What To Know: Caterpillar is down more than 25% from its highs and Link thinks "demand is going to be off the charts."

The stock is a restructuring and rising free cash flow story so margins should hold and the company is going to generate free cash flow of $1 billion this year, Link said.

Caterpillar is buying back $2 billion worth of stock, she noted. The stock is trading at a discount to the market at 19 times earnings and offers a more than 2% dividend yield.

Related Link: Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Caterpillar

Why It's Important: Caterpillar's strong fundamentals show that pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities, she said.

"That is a good story to me," Link said. "That means when the stock breaks, that's a buying opportunity."

Link bought more Caterpillar stock as the broader markets sold off yesterday.

CAT Price Action: Caterpillar has traded as high as $246.69 and as low as $142.73 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 0.18% at $191.16 at time of publication.

Photo: Rico S. from Pixabay.

