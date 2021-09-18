WISH, Snap, Zynga Stocks Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade It

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have created double bottom and triple bottom patterns on the daily chart.

A double bottom pattern is a reversal indicator that shows a stock has dropped to a key support level, rebounded, back tested the level as support and is likely to rebound again. It is possible the stock may retest the level as support again creating a triple bottom or even quadruple bottom pattern.

The formation is always identified after a security has dropped in price and is at the bottom of a downtrend whereas a bearish double top pattern is always found in an uptrend. A spike in volume confirms the double bottom pattern was recognized and subsequent increasing volume may indicate the stock will reverse into an uptrend.

Aggressive bullish traders may choose to take a position when the stock’s volume spikes after the second retest of the support level. Conservative bullish traders may wait to take a position when the stock’s share price has surpassed the level of the initial rebound (the high before the second bounce from the support level).

Bearish traders may choose to open a short position if the stock rejects the level of the first rebound or if the stock falls beneath the key support level created by the double bottom pattern.

The WISH Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 19 and Sept. 15

The SNAP Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

The ZNGA Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 11 and Friday.