Helbiz Shares Skyrocket On Partnership With FOX Networks
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has announced an agreement between its media unit and FOX Networks Group, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the U.S. and the Caribbean.
- This partnership marks Helbiz Media's arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.
- Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches, and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks.
- FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America.
- The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons, including 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 131% at $20.8 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.