Helbiz Shares Skyrocket On Partnership With FOX Networks

byShivani Kumaresan
September 17, 2021 12:14 pm
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has announced an agreement between its media unit and FOX Networks Group, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the U.S. and the Caribbean. 
  • This partnership marks Helbiz Media's arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.
  • Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches, and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks.
  • FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America.
  • The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons, including 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 131% at $20.8 on the last check Friday.

