Why Are ShotSpotter Shares Trading Higher Today?
- ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan Stewart disclosed in a filing that he had purchased 5,000 shares at $34.74 per share between September 14 and September 15 for a total transaction value of $173,716.
- Stewart bought the shares at a 2.9% premium based on the September 14 closing price of $33.76. The premium was 2.2% as of September 15, based on the closing price of $33.98.
- The stock has lost 8.75% year-to-date.
- Price Action: SSTI shares traded higher by 8.58% at $37.35 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
