Jon Najarian Says People Invested In These Stocks 'Are Going To Continue To Just Mint Money'

Cybersecurity, data mining and cryptocurrency are three great places for investors to put money right now, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Global cybersecurity company IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) is up over 400% since Labor Day.

"The volume in this one has been through the roof in both stock and options," Najarian said.

Companies that have real solutions in cybersecurity or data mining, like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), are going to continue to perform very well, according to Najarian.

Everyone thought Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood was crazy for repeatedly buying Palantir when it dipped, but Najarian said they've been proven wrong.

Najarian noted he also likes crypto as a place to put money to work right now: "I think cybersecurity, crypto and people in data mining are going to continue to just mint money."

IRNT, PLTR Price Action: IronNet is up 25.7% at $40.35 and Palantir is up 5.04% at $28.44 at time of publication.

Photo: xresch from Pixabay.