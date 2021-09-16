fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.26
377.79
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1439.76
47465.00
+ 3.13%
DIA
-0.66
349.48
-0.19%

Jon Najarian Says People Invested In These Stocks 'Are Going To Continue To Just Mint Money'

byAdam Eckert
September 16, 2021 2:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jon Najarian Says People Invested In These Stocks 'Are Going To Continue To Just Mint Money'

Cybersecurity, data mining and cryptocurrency are three great places for investors to put money right now, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Global cybersecurity company IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) is up over 400% since Labor Day.

"The volume in this one has been through the roof in both stock and options," Najarian said.

Related Link: IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest

Companies that have real solutions in cybersecurity or data mining, like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), are going to continue to perform very well, according to Najarian.

Everyone thought Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood was crazy for repeatedly buying Palantir when it dipped, but Najarian said they've been proven wrong.

Najarian noted he also likes crypto as a place to put money to work right now: "I think cybersecurity, crypto and people in data mining are going to continue to just mint money."

IRNT, PLTR Price Action: IronNet is up 25.7% at $40.35 and Palantir is up 5.04% at $28.44 at time of publication.

Photo: xresch from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Is Going On With IronNet's Stock?

What Is Going On With IronNet's Stock?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares are surging higher Thursday after the stock is getting pushed by traders. The stock has been seeing increased retail interest and has been trending on multiple social media sites throughout the day. IronNet is up 27% at $41.25 at time of publication. read more
IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Shoots Up 37%; Apple, GameStop, TMC, Clover Health Other Top Interests

IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Shoots Up 37%; Apple, GameStop, TMC, Clover Health Other Top Interests

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), TMC the metals compan read more
IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainm read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more