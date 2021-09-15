fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.79
372.47
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
+ 2305.57
48330.81
+ 5.01%
DIA
+ 2.41
344.06
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.70
440.47
+ 0.83%
TLT
-0.53
151.64
-0.35%
GLD
-1.00
169.82
-0.59%

Don't Roll The Dice On China, Buy 'One Of The Cheapest' Stocks In Penn National

byAdam Eckert
September 15, 2021 5:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Don't Roll The Dice On China, Buy 'One Of The Cheapest' Stocks In Penn National

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) is one of the cheapest stocks in the gaming sector, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Wednesday.

Penn National has physical assets with its casinos, an online betting sportsbook and a "master promoter marketer" in Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Weiss said on CNBC.

He noted his timing could have been better as the stock is down from where he bought it last week, but he's happy to hold the stock.

See Also: Penn National Gaming's Stock Needs To Hold A Key Support Level

Weiss said Penn National is one of the cheapest stocks in the sector because the company is actually making money.  Those who are investing in gaming stocks with ties to China are displaying a continued lack of awareness, he said.

"China just keeps taking these big two-by-fours and smacking U.S. investors over the head and what they're saying is 'hey I like it, hit me again, hit me harder,'" Weiss said. "They are disassembling capitalism outside the country and inside the country so stay away."

Weiss is avoiding Chinese stocks and said "I just prefer to be in PENN."

PENN Price Action: Penn National has traded as high as $142 and as low as $52.09 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 1.89% at $76.49.

Photo: Peter Lomas from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Prefers Penn National Over DraftKings, Sees 'Huge Upside'

Why This Investor Prefers Penn National Over DraftKings, Sees 'Huge Upside'

As the NFL season is set to kick off tonight, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss bought Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) over DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), he said Thursday on CNBC's &quo read more
Penn National CEO Says Barstool Sports & theScore Will Be 'The Most Powerful Combination In The Space'

Penn National CEO Says Barstool Sports & theScore Will Be 'The Most Powerful Combination In The Space'

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Score Media And Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SCR) announced Thursday that the two companies entered into a definitive agreement in which Penn National will acqu read more
Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It

Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It

After Dave Portnoy went live Feb. 12 to discuss his most recent trades, speculation swirled over the company in which company he claims to have invested $2.7 million. read more
Boosted By Barstool, Penn National's Stock Passes MGM And $100 Share Price: So What's Next?

Boosted By Barstool, Penn National's Stock Passes MGM And $100 Share Price: So What's Next?

Sports betting continued to be a big story in 2020 even as the sporting world faced major disruptions with scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. read more