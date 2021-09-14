fbpx

QQQ
-1.07
377.40
-0.28%
BTC/USD
+ 998.57
47023.81
+ 2.17%
DIA
-2.75
352.05
-0.79%
SPY
-2.30
448.88
-0.52%
TLT
+ 1.81
147.49
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 1.08
166.66
+ 0.64%

A Look At Apple's Chart After Big September Event

byTyler Bundy
September 14, 2021 5:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Look At Apple's Chart After Big September Event

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading lower Tuesday falling back toward a potential area of support that once held as resistance.

Apple held an event today where the new iPhone 13 in all of its versions were unveiled. The stock closed down 0.92% at $148.12.

See Also: Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower

Apple Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have broken out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and looks to be falling back toward an area where it once found resistance. It could test this area as support.
  • The $140 price level held as resistance in the ascending triangle before the breakout. After breaking out, the stock made a run and is now looking to find support near the $140 level.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future. The price looks to have possibly bounced off of the 50-day moving average.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was trading sideways above the middle line, but Tuesday fell below it and now the RSI sits at 45. This means there was an increase in the amount of sellers in the stock.

aapldaily9-14-21.png

What’s Next For Apple?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce and continue to form higher lows. Bulls then would like to see the stock climb alongside a higher low trendline and continue to move bullishly.

Bears are looking to see the stock be unable to bounce near the $140 level and for the stock to fall back below the level. Bears would then like to see the stock fall back below the higher low trendline. A higher low trendline break possibly lets the stock see a change in trend.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is rebounding Monday after the stock sold off following a California court ruling that determined App store payment restrictions are anti-competitive. read more
GameStop, Cameco, Apple, Tesla, AMC: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

GameStop, Cameco, Apple, Tesla, AMC: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc read more
This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

Iridium Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRDM) sharp subscriber growth over the past four years has caught the popular money manager Cathie Wood’s attention and despite the satellite communications provider’s recent annual loss, the stock has fetched handsome returns over the years. read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more