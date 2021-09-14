Crocs Stock Jumps On Growth Outlook, $500M Buyback; Unveils New Bio-Based Material
- Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees said Crocs brand is expected to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.
- The company outlined a five-year growth framework to achieve $5 billion in revenues, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 17% using the midpoint of its 2021 guidance as the base year.
- The company cited growing digital sales, gaining market share in sandals, capturing growth in Asia, and innovating in product and marketing as the key drivers of sales growth.
- The company also expects at least 50% of total revenues to be derived from digital channels by the end of 2026.
- Crocs intend to repurchase $500 million of shares in 2021 by the end of Q3.
- Crocs also reiterated its full-year 2021 guidance provided in July.
- Crocs said it has begun introducing a new bio-based Croslite material into its product lines.
- Price Action: CROX shares are trading higher by 10.47% at $152.14 on the last check Tuesday.
