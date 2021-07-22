 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crocs Shares Boosted By Strong Q2 Results; Raises FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Crocs Shares Boosted By Strong Q2 Results; Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROXreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 93.3% year-on-year to $640.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $559.1 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by strength in the Americas, which raked in $405.7 million, up 135.6% Y/Y.
  • Digital sales grew 25.4%, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales increased 78.6% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin rose 740 basis points to 61.7%, while the adjusted gross margin rose 660 basis points to 61.8%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 62.1% to $199.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 30.5%, and the operating income more than tripled to $195.3 million.
  • The company held $197.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.23 beat the analyst consensus of $1.52.
  • Outlook: Crocs sees Q3 revenue growth to be 60% to 70%, with a Non-GAAP operating margin of 24% to 26%.
  • It sees 2021 revenue growth of 60% to 65%, versus prior view for growth of 40% to 50% from 2020 revenues of $1.386 billion.
  • Price action: CROX shares are trading higher by 10% at $132.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

What's Up With Crocs Shares Today?
Recap: Crocs Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Crocs's Earnings Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com