Castor Maritime Stock Soars On New Charter Agreements
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) announced new charter agreements for three of its vessels.
- The M/V Magic Nebula, a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum of six months and a maximum of eight months.
- The M/V Magic Moon, a Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August 31, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.
- The M/V Magic Nova, a Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $32,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $1.3 million. The charter will commence on or around September 17, 2021, for about 70 days.
- Price Action: CTRM shares are trading higher by 11.58% at $2.41 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.