fbpx

QQQ
-0.26
376.85
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-559.92
45465.32
-1.22%
DIA
+ 2.60
344.10
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.33
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.90
147.50
+ 0.61%
GLD
+ 0.54
166.64
+ 0.32%

Castor Maritime Stock Soars On New Charter Agreements

byAkanksha
September 13, 2021 3:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Castor Maritime Stock Soars On New Charter Agreements
  • Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRMannounced new charter agreements for three of its vessels.     
  • The M/V Magic Nebula, a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum of six months and a maximum of eight months.
  • The M/V Magic Moon, a Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August 31, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.
  • The M/V Magic Nova, a Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $32,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $1.3 million. The charter will commence on or around September 17, 2021, for about 70 days.
  • Price Action: CTRM shares are trading higher by 11.58% at $2.41 on the last check Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Castor Maritime Shares Are Moving Today

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares were trading lower Thursday following a company press release.  read more

Why Castor Maritime Stock Is Moving Today

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading higher by 18.3% at $3.69 Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results were up year-over-year. read more
Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?

Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) have all been read more
The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields. read more