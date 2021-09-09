fbpx

QQQ
-1.37
382.15
-0.36%
BTC/USD
-6106.86
46557.04
-11.6%
DIA
-1.35
352.08
-0.39%
SPY
-1.90
452.81
-0.42%
TLT
+ 1.66
146.27
+ 1.12%
GLD
+ 0.69
166.61
+ 0.41%

Bon Natural Life Signs MoU With Chongqing Jingfubao For Marketing

byShivani Kumaresan
September 9, 2021 3:38 pm
  • Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) announced its principal operating entity has entered into a memorandum of understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co Limited (JFB).
  • The agreement will provide multichannel marketing and sales solutions for BON's human microbiome-based products to improve digestive and intestinal health.
  • JFB operates an e-commerce/new retail marketing platform specializing in marketing and selling health and personal care products in China.
  • JFB will market BON's products through online and offline channels to its distribution network of health-conscious customers. 
  • The two parties plan to sign an official agreement in the near future.
  • Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 7.80% at $11.75 on the last check Thursday.

