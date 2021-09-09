Bon Natural Life Signs MoU With Chongqing Jingfubao For Marketing
- Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) announced its principal operating entity has entered into a memorandum of understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co Limited (JFB).
- The agreement will provide multichannel marketing and sales solutions for BON's human microbiome-based products to improve digestive and intestinal health.
- JFB operates an e-commerce/new retail marketing platform specializing in marketing and selling health and personal care products in China.
- JFB will market BON's products through online and offline channels to its distribution network of health-conscious customers.
- The two parties plan to sign an official agreement in the near future.
- Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 7.80% at $11.75 on the last check Thursday.
