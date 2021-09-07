fbpx

Why Pete Najarian Just Added To His Position In Capital One

byAdam Eckert
September 7, 2021 2:07 pm
Why Pete Najarian Just Added To His Position In Capital One

The recent pullback in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stock is a buying opportunity, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Capital One is about $20 off of its highs, he said, adding that the pullback is an opportunity that he is taking advantage of. Najaraian already owned Capital One stock, but he added to his position on the dip.

The stock trades very inexpensively to the rest of the stocks in the credit card space, he noted. 

Capital One is a great company that is doing almost everything right, Najarian said: "I think there is plenty of room to the upside for this company."

See Also: Expert Ratings For Capital One Financial

COF Price Action: Capital One has traded as high as $177.95 and as low as $66.46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.14% at $157.47 at time of publication. 

Photo: Phillip Pessar from Flickr.

