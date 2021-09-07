fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
381.57
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1061.67
50977.31
+ 2.13%
DIA
-0.02
354.16
-0.01%
SPY
-0.06
453.14
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.18
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
171.07
-0.01%

See Why RenovoRx Stock Is Shooting Higher On Tuesday

byVandana Singh
September 7, 2021 6:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
See Why RenovoRx Stock Is Shooting Higher On Tuesday
  • The FDA has granted a new 510(k) clearance to RenovoRx Inc's (NASDAQ:RNXT) RenovoCath Delivery System. 
  • The RenovoCath Delivery System is the device component of the Company's initial product, RenovoGem. 
  • The drug/device combination used in RenovoRx's Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) therapy platform is a dual-balloon infusion catheter delivering chemotherapy directly to tumors via arteries. 
  • The new design provides more targeted therapy delivery, translating into more effective treatment with fewer side effects. 
  • RenovoRx received it's initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.
  • RenovoRx is conducting a Phase 3 trial utilizing the RenovoTAMP platform to evaluate RenovoGem in pancreatic cancer.
  •  The study has reached 44% patient enrollment and is expected to involve approximately 200 participants.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RNXT shares are up 64.9% at $13.01 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General