The SPY Outlook: What Upcoming Catalysts Could Mean For The Markets + Technical Analysis

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) pulled back Friday morning after following the August jobs report. The U.S. gained just 235,000 new jobs, which missed the consensus estimate of 750,000 by more than 500,000 largely due to a leisure and hospitality sector standstill amid rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

The jobs miss could be positive for the markets going into the fall as the numbers could help stave off a tampering decision when the Federal Reserve later this month. The Fed is scheduled to meet Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 and will conclude with Fed Chair Jerome Powell holding a press conference at 2 p.m. ET on the final day.

With the Federal Reserve not scheduled to meet again until November, a September decision to hold off on winding down its monetary stimulus, or even increase quantitative easing, could provide smooth sailing through the month of October.

There are a number of events expected to take place in Congress that could cause volatility going into the fourth quarter:

On Sept. 9 the House of Representatives ways and means committee will begin four days of meetings to draft a reconciliation package for President Joe Biden’s planned $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan that could cause changes to the tax code.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the infrastructure bill no later than Sept. 27 but progressive democrats have said they want the reconciliation package settled first.

To avoid a government shut down on Oct. 1 congress must agree on a full fiscal year spending package which will require some bipartisan support.

On Aug. 1 the debt ceiling was reinstated and the Treasury Department, which has been using cash balance to finance the federal government, is likely to run out of funds by December.

With so many political factors set to play out as investors move into the fall season, the markets could become volatile. For technical traders the major indices and individual stocks should abide by patterns and support and resistance levels in reaction to any news.

The SPDR S&P 500 Chart: After opening lower Friday morning, the SPY rebounded and headed back up towards Thursday’s all-time high of $454.05. The rebound happened because there was no follow-through on the lower open in the form of bear volume, which prompted bulls to buy the dip.

Since May 19, the SPY has created two trendlines that have proven to be technically important due to multiple reactions at the levels. For a trendline or pattern to be valid technical traders watch for at least three candles to touch and reject or bounce from it.

The SPY has spent the majority of its time trading in an uptrend above the upper ascending trendline. When the SPY has entered into retracement patterns, it has adhered to the lower ascending trendline and has bounced from the line on six separate occasions. When the SPY dips below the upper trendline in its next retracement traders can watch for it to bounce from the lower trendline.

The SPY has is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. It's also trading above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating overall sentiment in the markets is bullish.