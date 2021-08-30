fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.53
371.52
+ 1.2%
BTC/USD
+ 1595.81
48439.68
+ 3.41%
DIA
-0.03
354.60
-0.01%
SPY
+ 2.48
447.77
+ 0.55%
TLT
+ 0.19
149.27
+ 0.13%
GLD
-0.84
171.03
-0.49%

Why PayPal Is One Of This Investor's Core Holdings

byAdam Eckert
August 30, 2021 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why PayPal Is One Of This Investor's Core Holdings

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is trading higher Monday after reports suggesting the company is exploring the launch of a stock trading feature on its platform. 

Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi owns the stock and would buy more at current levels, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Sethi told CNBC that he considers PayPal a core holding and he buys more of the stock when he brings on new clients. 

The total addressable market for PayPal is huge, he said. 

Venmo is a "jewel" for the company, and in terms of how PayPal is going to make money with it, it's still largely undiscovered, Sethi said. 

Adding in the potential of a stock trading feature makes it seem that PayPal is targeting a younger audience, he noted. 

Related Link: Is PayPal Getting Into The Stock Trading Game?

The company has great management, great products and is forward thinking. If PayPal is able to captivate younger customers, "the money will stay there," Sethi said. 

PYPL Price Action: PayPal has traded as high as $310.16 and as low as $171.63 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4% at $289.46 at the time of publication.  

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal?

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares dropped roughly 10% following the company's second-quarter earnings, but Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg says investors shouldn’t hesitate to buy the dip in the digital payment giant. read more

Cathie Wood Sells $12.5M In PayPal To Load Up More On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment on Wednesday shed 41,435 shares, estimated to be worth about $12.46 million, in payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shares of the company closed 0.15% lower at $300.75 on Wednesday. read more

PayPal Stock Looks To Break Bullish: What's Next?

When PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported a first-quarter 2021 earnings beat on May 5, CEO Dan Schulman said in a conference call that cryptocurrency had contributed to the company’s read more

Why Square, PayPal Are Top Picks In The Fintech Space Ahead Of Earnings

Ahead of earnings from payment processing companies, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities picked his five favorite names in the space. read more