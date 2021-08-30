fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.54
371.51
+ 1.21%
BTC/USD
+ 1603.91
48447.78
+ 3.42%
DIA
-0.06
354.63
-0.02%

Globalstar Stock Skyrockets On Possible Apple Deal

byTyler Bundy
August 30, 2021 2:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Globalstar Stock Skyrockets On Possible Apple Deal

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) shares were skyrocketing higher Monday after a note sent out by an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst suggesting Apple could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the iPhone 13. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites.

Globalstar was trading 61.89% higher at $2.32 Monday afternoon. 

Globalstar Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock broke out of a pennant pattern Monday following the Apple rumor. The stock saw a large gap up following the announcement by the analyst.
  • The stock may need to consolidate after such a large gap up. A period of consolidation could be healthy for the stock before it moves higher.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shot higher and now sits at 80. This shows a huge amount of buyers entered into the stock Monday.

gsatdaily8-30-21.png

What’s Next For Globalstar?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to break out and push higher. When the stock cools off, bulls are looking to see a period of consolidation where the stock is able to hold its gains for another possible leg up in the future.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock start falling and go back to where it traded Friday. Bears would like to see the stock fall back into the pennant pattern and below the moving averages for a potential change in sentiment.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Mutual Funds Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Root, Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla And More — Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, Root Inc. read more

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more

Taiwan Semi To Hike Prices Of 16nm Chips; Shares Gain On News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) shares traded higher by 4.73% at $117.37 on the last check Wednesday. read more

Is Apple About To Break Out Of A Rectangle Pattern?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may be on the verge of a big move higher. Since July 12, shares have been consolidating or trading sideways. This has formed a triangle pattern on the chart. read more