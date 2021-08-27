Gambling.com Stock Jumps On Arizona Launch
- Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) has received a temporary supplier license from the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
- The company launched BetArizona.com, a free-to-use website that allows consumers in Arizona to compare online legal sports betting services.
- Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on August 28th.
- BetArizona.com has gambling resources, including how-to betting guides, analyst-driven articles covering online sportsbooks expected to operate in Arizona, and a tax calculator tool for future filing planning.
- Price Action: GAMB shares are trading higher by 30.12% at $11.03 on the last check Friday.
