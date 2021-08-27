fbpx

Gambling.com Stock Jumps On Arizona Launch

byShivani Kumaresan
August 27, 2021 1:41 pm
Gambling.com Stock Jumps On Arizona Launch
  • Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMBhas received a temporary supplier license from the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
  • The company launched BetArizona.com, a free-to-use website that allows consumers in Arizona to compare online legal sports betting services.
  • Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on August 28th.
  • BetArizona.com has gambling resources, including how-to betting guides, analyst-driven articles covering online sportsbooks expected to operate in Arizona, and a tax calculator tool for future filing planning.
  • Price Action: GAMB shares are trading higher by 30.12% at $11.03 on the last check Friday.

