Camping World Stock Gains As It Doubles Dividend
- Camping World Holdings Inc's (NYSE:CWH) Board of Directors has doubled the quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share on a quarterly basis and from $1.00 per share to $2.00 per share on an annualized basis.
- The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share is payable on September 28, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021.
- The company held $191.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 7.11% at $39.91 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
