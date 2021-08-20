fbpx

Dada Nexus Partners With CP Group For On-Demand Delivery Services

byShivani Kumaresan
August 20, 2021 3:37 pm
Dada Nexus Partners With CP Group For On-Demand Delivery Services
  • Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADAis partnering with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division to provide omnichannel on-demand delivery services.
  • Dada will provide services for CP Group's CP Lotus, a leading supermarket chain, and CP Fresh Mart, a community-based supermarket in China.
  • Dada's on-demand delivery platform launched a customized service program, "Dedicated Delivery," for chain merchants with a "stationed + crowdsourcing" delivery model and services.
  • Under the cooperation, besides orders from JDDJ, Dada Now will fulfill online orders from WeChat mini program and third-party grocery platform. 
  • Price Action: DADA shares are trading higher by 7.83% at $19.29 on the last check Friday.

