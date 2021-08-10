fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
351.14
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
442.08
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
161.73
-0.01%

Has The Tide Turned For FuelCell Stock?

byMark Putrino
August 10, 2021 8:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Has The Tide Turned For FuelCell Stock?

The tide may have finally turned for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL). After trending lower since early June when shares reached $12, the stock has broken its downtrend line and could be ready to rally.

When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge. They overpower the bulls and push the price lower. When stocks are in rally mode, the bulls have control. They overpower the bears and drive the price higher.

See Also: Plug Power Vs. FuelCell: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Performed Better Over The Last Year?

The breaking of a downtrend line on a chart illustrates that the leadership may be changing from the bears to the bulls. And as you can see the red downtrend line on the following chart of FuelCell has broken.

This means the stock may be ready to rally.

fcel.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Plug Power Vs. FuelCell: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Performed Better Over The Last Year?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are leaders in the clean energy manufacturing industry, but how have investors in the popular-again hydrogen fuel cell systems space managed over the read more

What's Going On With FuelCell Shares Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher Wednesday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration. read more

Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several clean-energy companies, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher on optimism the sector will benefit from the U.S. infrastructure bill. read more

Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 6% and 1.5%, respectively, after Plug Power reported first-quarter earnings results. read more