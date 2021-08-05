fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

PureCycle Partners With Gulfspan Industrial To Build, Reserve Construction Space In Texas

byAkanksha
August 5, 2021 4:29 pm
PureCycle Partners With Gulfspan Industrial To Build, Reserve Construction Space In Texas
  • PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCTenters strategic partnership with Gulfspan Industrial, LLC to build and reserve construction space in Beaumont, Texas, for the fabrication of modular processing lines.
  • Gulfspan's expanded capacity will help PureCycle grow its ability to recycle polypropylene (PP) into an ultra-pure, sustainable plastic resin. The partnership builds a foundation to recycle one billion pounds of plastic by 2025.
  • Construction on the Ironton, Ohio, recycling facility is underway and expected to begin commercial production in Q4 of 2022.
  • PureCycle expects the collaboration to centralize and streamline its module construction process, allowing the modules to be built and transported to sites worldwide.
  • Price Actions: PCT shares closed higher by 9.11% at $15.81 on Thursday.

