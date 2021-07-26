Pete Najarian On What To Expect From Apple This Week

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be the most influential earnings report to come out this week, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Apple's diversified portfolio of iPhones, services and wearables make it one of the most important earnings reports to pay attention to this week.

The tensions between the United States and China could play a role in how the stock performs, he noted. Regardless, Apple has shown incredible strength in its previous earnings reports and Najarian said he expects the strength to continue.

"I think they are going to put up a big number," he told CNBC.

Apple is set to report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes Tuesday.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $150 and as low as $89.14 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 0.53% at $149.34.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.