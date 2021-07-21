fbpx

What's Going On With Plug Power Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 11:50 am
Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading higher Wednesday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. 

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Plug Power shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $27.85 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $6.62.

