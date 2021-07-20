What's Up With GE Shares Trading Higher Tuesday?

Shares of companies in the broader industrial space, including General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after dipping Monday on Delta variant concerns.

GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

At the time of publication, GE shares were trading higher by 4.1% at $12.50. GE has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $5.93.