fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.19
350.48
+ 1.18%
DIA
+ 5.33
334.55
+ 1.57%
SPY
+ 6.16
418.81
+ 1.45%

What's Up With GE Shares Trading Higher Tuesday?

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 1:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of companies in the broader industrial space, including General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after dipping Monday on Delta variant concerns.

GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

At the time of publication, GE shares were trading higher by 4.1% at $12.50. GE has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $5.93.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Enochian Biosciences, Raven Industries And GE Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading higher by 11.7% at $6.48 Monday morning after the company announced it acquired an exclusive license for an innovative technology to potentially treat and prevent all variants of coronavirus, including the cause of COVID-19, as well as influenza. read more

Why GE Shares Are Moving Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $13.84 Monday morning after CNBC reporter Phil LeBeau tweeted "GE Aviation and Safran to develop new commercial airplane engine that will be 20% more fuel effi read more

Why General Electric Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 6.2% at $14.24 Thursday afternoon. Strength appears market-related as stocks gain following better-than-expected U.S. jobless data and reports President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Wells Fargo, GE Or Macy's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more