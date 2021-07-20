So What's Up With GM Shares Trading Higher Tuesday?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher by 2.8% at $55.68 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market strength as well as on reports the company is working on a third electric pickup.

According to a report by CNBC, GM is working on a GMC electric pickup truck to follow the GMC Hummer EV and the electric Chevrolet Silverado.

GM emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

The United States now has four brands instead of eight-under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with a 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

GM has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $24.44.