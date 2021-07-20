fbpx

Why UBS Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 9:28 am
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares are trading higher by 3% at $14.97 Tuesday morning after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales results up from last year.

UBS reported quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share. This represents a 66.67% increase over earnings of $0.33 per share from the same period last year. The company reported $8.98 billion in sales this quarter. This represents a 21.25% increase over sales of $7.40 billion from the same period last year.

UBS is the world's largest wealth manager and is the product of multiple mergers over the years. Apart from wealth and asset management, it operates a universal bank in Switzerland and a global investment bank.

UBS has a 52-week high of $16.58 and a 52-week low of $10.39.

