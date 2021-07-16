Why Aehr Shares Are Surging Today

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company late Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.

Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week high of $3.60 and a 52-week low of $1.15. At the time of publication, shares were trading 16.7% higher at $3.28.