Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 15, 2021 4:39 pm
FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $27.40 in Thursday's after-hours session after its Fubo Gaming subsidiary and The Cordish Companies, announced the completion of a market access agreement for the forthcoming mobile Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

FuboTV has a 52-week high of $62.29 and a 52-week low of $8.26.

