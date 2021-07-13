fbpx
Why Josh Brown Remains Bullish On Live Nation Stock

byAdam Eckert
July 13, 2021 2:12 pm
Why Josh Brown Remains Bullish On Live Nation Stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) has traded flat over the last three months despite an accelerated reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many reopening plays have been impacted by elevated concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Brown told CNBC he doesn't expect the recent concerns to impact stocks long-term. People are more excited than ever to get out of the house, he said.

Brown reiterated that he is as bullish on Live Nation as he was when it was at $70 per share.

Live Nation is a "triple-digit stock," he said, adding that he wouldn't be surprised to see it reach $100 per share by the end of 2021. 

See Also: Stock Wars: WWE Vs. Live Nation Entertainment

LYV Price Action: Live Nation has traded as high as $94.63 and as low as $44.68 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 3.68% at $81.29.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

