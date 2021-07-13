fbpx
Salesforce Stock Could Present A Good Opportunity For Investors

byAdam Eckert
July 13, 2021 9:54 am
There is value for investors in tech stocks that have been largely ignored, Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) made a big move last summer, but it has underperformed so far this year, Firestone said. 

Salesforce could present a good opportunity for investors as it begins to pick up some momentum, she added. 

What To Watch: Salesforce announced it would acquire Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK) in December 2020 for approximately $27.7 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2022 ending July 31, 2021.

Related Link: What's The Latest On The Salesforce Acquisition Of Slack?

Price Action: Salesforce has traded as high as $284.50 and as low as $181.93 over a 52-week period. It is up 9.16% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.43% at $243.91.

Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce.

