Salesforce Stock Could Present A Good Opportunity For Investors
There is value for investors in tech stocks that have been largely ignored, Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) made a big move last summer, but it has underperformed so far this year, Firestone said.
Salesforce could present a good opportunity for investors as it begins to pick up some momentum, she added.
What To Watch: Salesforce announced it would acquire Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK) in December 2020 for approximately $27.7 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2022 ending July 31, 2021.
Price Action: Salesforce has traded as high as $284.50 and as low as $181.93 over a 52-week period. It is up 9.16% year-to-date.
At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.43% at $243.91.
Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce.
