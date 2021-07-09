fbpx
Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Skyrocketing Again Today

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 9:47 am
Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are trading higher by 26.3% at $27.65 Friday morning as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name. The stock surged 200% in yesterday's session.

Carver Bancorp is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary.

The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions for personal banking. It offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as debit cards, online banking, online bill pay and telephone banking.

Carver Bancorp has a 52-week high of $38.87 and a 52-week low of $5.15.

