fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
360.19
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
345.78
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
432.90
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.74
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.06
168.06
+ 0.04%

Why Stephanie Link Isn't Selling Any Amazon Stock As It Reaches New All-Time High

byAdam Eckert
July 7, 2021 8:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Stephanie Link Isn't Selling Any Amazon Stock As It Reaches New All-Time High

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) surged to new all-time highs Tuesday following the company's CEO transition which saw Andy Jassy take over for founder Jeff Bezos. The stock is continuing to trade higher Wednesday in premarket trading.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that she added to her Amazon position about two weeks ago.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Breaks Elon Musk's Wealth Record, Clocking $211B

Even after the strong move, the stock is still going to trend higher, Link said. The stock consolidated over the last eight months, which led her to buy more.

Link said Amazon is a "behemoth" in the e-commerce industry and its valuation is still reasonable. She doesn't plan to sell any of her current position.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon is up 12.86% year-to-date. At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 0.71% at $3,701.96.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Amazon Stock Breakout Is Real Says Josh Brown

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the final trade idea from Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Evercore Analyst Says Amazon Is Top Mega Cap Pick

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is positioned for a move higher later in 2021, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Amazon Options Trade

Carter Worth shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Options Action" a bullish technical analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). read more

Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock

Although Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has lagged behind other FAANG names over the last year, the company's growth momentum will continue, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftim read more