Why Moderna Shares Are Moving Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $237.50 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday announced data showing its COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing titers against multiple COVID-19 variants.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $245.70 and a 52-week low of $54.21.