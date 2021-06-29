fbpx
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 29, 2021 3:22 pm
Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are trading higher by 38% at $2.03 Tuesday afternoon possibly on increased retail investor interest in the stock.

Exela Technologies also announced the rollout of EON, its Robotic Process Automation platform for a large health insurance company. Exela says this effort accelerates the digital transformation efforts for a major insurer by automating repetitive manual tasks.

As part of a broader relationship built over 16 years, Exela’s RPA platform will automate claims processing and fulfillment services. Exela says this solution significantly reduces processing time and the overall responsiveness to members and providers.

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader combining offering enterprise software and solutions. Exela’s BPA suite of solutions is deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance among other industries.

Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $0.99.

