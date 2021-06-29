Why Verb Technology Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are trading higher by 26.5% at $1.67 Tuesday morning after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.

Verb Technology is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Verb's platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis. The applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions.

Verb Technology has a 52-week high of $3.10 and a 52-week low of $0.92.