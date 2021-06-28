fbpx
Why AMC Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 28, 2021 9:46 am
June 28, 2021 9:46 am

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 2% at $55.15 Monday morning after the company announced about 2 million people watched movies this weekend, between Thursday and Sunday, at AMC's U.S. theatres making this the busiest weekend since AMC theatres closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

AMC also says more than 500,000 people also visited AMC's international theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-pandemic record, bringing the total visitation for AMC this past weekend to 2.5 million people.

See Also: How To Buy AMC Stock And Lights, Camera: AMC Entertainment Looks Ready For Action

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens making it the largest theatre chain in the United States and internationally. 

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

