Why Snap Shares Are Popping Off Today

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading higher by 5.4% at $66.31 after Investor's Business Daily earlier named Snap as its stock of the day.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

Snap has a 52-week high of $73.59 and a 52-week low of $20.61.