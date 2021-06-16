fbpx
Why Workhorse Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 16, 2021 11:52 am
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher by 9.8% at $15.53 after a report suggested the company will file a legal challenge to the U.S. Postal Service's decision to award the delivery vehicle contract to Oshkosh.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

