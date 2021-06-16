Why Aprea Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) shares are trading higher by 46% at $7.07 after the company announced the Phase 1/2 trial of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in TP53 mutant AML met the complete remission (CR) primary efficacy endpoint.

According to the press release, in 30 patients who were evaluable for efficacy at the time of the analysis, the CR rate was 37% and the composite response rate of CR plus CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), CR/CRi, was 53%.

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein.

Aprea's product candidate, APR-246, is a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).