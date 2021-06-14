fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
341.24
+ 0%
DIA
-0.07
345.19
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.05
424.26
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.31
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
175.78
-0.02%

Why GE Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $13.84 Monday morning after CNBC reporter Phil LeBeau tweeted "GE Aviation and Safran to develop new commercial airplane engine that will be 20% more fuel efficient and have 20% lower emissions. CFM plan is to have engine in service by mid 2030’s."

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why General Electric Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 6.2% at $14.24 Thursday afternoon. Strength appears market-related as stocks gain following better-than-expected U.S. jobless data and reports President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Wells Fargo, GE Or Macy's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

General Electric's Stock Is Tightening For A Move

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: read more

Why GE Stock Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Weeks

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more