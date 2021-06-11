fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.89
339.46
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.07
344.91
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.75
422.86
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.23
142.77
-0.16%
GLD
-2.04
179.78
-1.15%

2 ETFs For A Potential Market Sell-Off

byMark Putrino
June 11, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
2 ETFs For A Potential Market Sell-Off

The market is trading close to all-time highs and many analysts are expecting a correction or sell-off over the next few weeks.

They argue that the market has come too far. Some consolidation is overdue and would be natural.

Retail investors can protect themselves against market downturns by using inverse ETFs. These ETFs move in the opposite direction as the market. If the market goes down, they will move higher.

They include the ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSE:SH) and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:SPXS).

SH is designed to move in the opposite direction as the S&P 500 Index. If the index is down by 1%, SH should rise by about the same amount.

sh_1.png

SPXS also moves in the opposite direction as the S&P 500 Index, but it uses leverage and is designed to move by three times the amount. If the index is down by 1%, SH should rise by about 3%.

spxs.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

3 ETFs To Buy If You're Bearish

Inverse ETFs move in the opposite direction as the market. read more

Volatility Sparks Inflows To Inverse, Leveraged ETFs

Does The S&P Have Anywhere To Move?

Let Price Be Your Guide When Wondering How Low Stocks Can Go