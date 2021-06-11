Why Plug Power Shares Are Moving Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $31.83 after the company Thursday announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Georgia.

Plug Power says the announcement affirms the company's continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power's service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the U.S.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.