fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.08
333.76
+ 0.91%
DIA
+ 1.55
343.24
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 2.35
419.31
+ 0.56%
TLT
+ 0.19
141.50
+ 0.13%
GLD
+ 0.42
176.56
+ 0.24%

Why Boeing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 10, 2021 1:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by around 1% at $250.21 Thursday afternoon following a Bloomberg report that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is in talks to buy at least 100 Boeing MAX jets.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here's the latest news and updates for AMC, Nio and Boeing. read more

Why Boeing Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $248.28 Thursday afternoon amid overall market strength. The company earlier agreed to pay a $17 million fine for production lapses related to the 737. read more

What's Up With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by 3% at $234.46 Friday morning following reports the company is discussing plans to raise 737 MAX output. Citigroup also maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $200 to $240. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Disney, GM, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls the iPhone maker, an aerospace giant and big banks. The EV leader, an entertainment giant and movie theater operators were among the bearish calls seen. read more