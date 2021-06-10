Why Boeing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by around 1% at $250.21 Thursday afternoon following a Bloomberg report that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is in talks to buy at least 100 Boeing MAX jets.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.