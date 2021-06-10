fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.49
334.35
+ 0.74%
DIA
+ 1.13
343.66
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.67
419.98
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.07
141.76
-0.05%
GLD
+ 0.28
176.70
+ 0.16%

Why Biogen Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 10, 2021 11:28 am
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $419.81 after SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform on the stock and raised its price target from $380 to $475. The stock is also experiencing continued volatility following FDA accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's candidate.

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan.

Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis. Aduhelm was approved as the firm's first Alzheimer's disease therapy in June 2021.

