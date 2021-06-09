fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.14
334.62
+ 0.64%
DIA
-0.33
346.67
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.70
421.58
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.63
138.83
+ 1.16%
GLD
+ 0.41
176.91
+ 0.23%

Why Campbell Soup Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
June 9, 2021 9:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are trading lower by 7.6% at $45.40 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and cut FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.

Campbell Soup is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup. The firm's product assortment includes well-known brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8 and Pepperidge Farm. Following the sale of its international snacking operations, the firm derives nearly all of its sales from its home turf.

Campbell has made a handful of acquisitions to reshape its product mix the past few years, including the tie-up with Snyder's-Lance which stands to enhance its exposure to the faster-growing on-trend snack food aisle, complementing its Pepperidge Farm lineup.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said that he would avoid index funds that are trying to mimic the movement of S&P 500 right now, as they include energy stocks, cruise line stocks and other out--of-favor names. read more

The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500

TheStreet's Doug Kass Tweets: Coming up on @TSTRealMoney Why I am buying $CPB... and why the company remains an attractive takeover target.

UBS Is Cautious On Hain Celestial, Campbell Soup And Conagra Following Whole Foods Deal