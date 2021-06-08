Clean Energy Fuels Powers A Bullish Break: What's Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NYSE:CLNE) broke up from a descending trendline on June 3 that had been holding the stock down since Feb. 10 when it reached $19.79 — the highest price it traded at since April 2012.

On June 2, a report the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with Norway, Denmark the Global Maritime Forum and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping plans to research, develop and deploy renewable fuels for shipping helped Clean Energy Fuels make a bullish break.

Once believed to be too dangerous and expensive for any practical uses, renewable fuel, which has roughly three times the energy content of gasoline, has seen a technological breakthrough that may make its adoption easier.

Although lithium-ion batteries are often thought of as the answer to reduce emissions, electric power will likely not be practical for long-haul freight shipping or air travel in the near future.

Clean Energy, a California-based natural gas and renewable natural gas company, may see renewed interest from investors as the U.S., and other countries, work to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Accord.

The Clean Energy Chart: After finding a bottom near the $7.50 level, supported by the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), Clean Energy’s stock was able to garner enough power to bust up through a descending trendline and pop over a resistance level at $9.12. The stock shot up 42% between June 2 and June 4 and has spent the last two days consolidating by putting in an inside bar on Monday and holding the low of Friday on Tuesday morning.

Despite Clean Energy’s stock trading slightly down from Monday’s close, the stock has been able to hold the $9 area as support and this helped the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) to cross above the 21-day EMA which is bullish. As of Tuesday morning, Clean Energy was trading above both commonly followed EMAs and the 200-day SMA, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bullish.

Bulls want to see Clean Energy’s stock continue to hold Friday’s low as it consolidates and prepares for the next move north. If Clean Energy can jump up above its next resistance level at $11.86 it has room to move up toward the $14 level.

Bears want to see sellers come into the stock to knock it back down under $9.12. If it was unable to hold that level as support it could fall back toward $7.50.

CLNE Price Action: At last check, shares of Clean Energy Fuels were trading down 6.2% at $9.72.