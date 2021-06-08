fbpx
Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 8, 2021 10:08 am
Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher by 16.8% at $16.28 Tuesday morning amid continued interest in EV names from retail investors on Reddit.

According to data from SwaggyStocks, Workhorse is the ninth most-mentioned stock by comment volume on WallStreetBets Tuesday. Workhorse represents a total of 3.2% of all comment volume on WallStreetBets at press time Tuesday.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100.

E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power train.

