Why NextDecade Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.

NextDecade is a development and management company. It primarily focuses on land-based and floating LNG projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry.

NextDecade provides a number of services, including supply and trade of LNG volumes, the creation of new natural gas infrastructure including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities, treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping and storage of LNG.