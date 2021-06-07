fbpx
Why FuelCell Shares Jumped Today

byHenry Khederian
June 7, 2021 11:42 am
FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $11.34 Monday morning, potentially in anticipation of the clean energy manufacturing company's earnings report to be released Thursday.

FuelCell confirmed last week its second-quarter results will be revealed prior to market open on Thursday, June 10.

FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results for fiscal 2021.

FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

