What's Going On With Workhorse Stock Today?

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $14.50 Monday morning amid continued retail investor interest in the name on social media forums.

Amid the increased retail investor interest in Workhorse, Cowen & Co. analyst Jeffrey Osborne last week downgraded the EV maker from Outperform to Market Perform and announces a $13 price target.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100.

E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power train.